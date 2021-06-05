The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,368.33 ($17.88). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,355 ($17.70), with a volume of 9,646 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTC. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,309.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £625.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35.

In other news, insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total transaction of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48).

About The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

