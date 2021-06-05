THEKEY (TKY) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and $42,013.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000082 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003660 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

