ThoreCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $682.87 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $682.87 million and $18,790.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7,877.53 or 0.21879215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00066808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00295823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00244476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.01120963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,872.94 or 0.99634216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

