Thunder Token (TT) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $72.20 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016398 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00191339 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001284 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

