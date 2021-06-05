Tierion Hits One Day Volume of $48,568.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00077014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00025689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.30 or 0.01017078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.97 or 0.10106504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00053612 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

