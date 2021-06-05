Time New Bank Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00077396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.70 or 0.01020844 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.48 or 0.10084589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00052920 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.