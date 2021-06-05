TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,290 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.36% of TimkenSteel worth $13,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMST. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $686.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.13.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

