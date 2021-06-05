Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,672,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,130 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.94% of Tiptree worth $13,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tiptree by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tiptree by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Arif Inayatullah acquired 40,000 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $293,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,011,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,052.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Friedman acquired 20,000 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $155,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,306.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 66,930 shares of company stock valued at $503,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

TIPT stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.65.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $294.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

