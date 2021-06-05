Titan Coin (TTN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $205.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 50.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $485,495.73 and $205.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008843 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011750 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.