TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$148.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price objective (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$133.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$144.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 24.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$134.56.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 6.9973903 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

