Tobam Acquires 102,558 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tobam grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 360.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,558 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,217.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 191,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 183,114 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $46,517,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $8,196,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TME. HSBC upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.