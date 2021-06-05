Tobam Acquires New Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Tobam acquired a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after buying an additional 212,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Novavax by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after buying an additional 154,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

In other news, EVP John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $31,937.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,335.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $1,134,403.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,685,423. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVAX opened at $183.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

