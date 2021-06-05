Tobam Boosts Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,650,000 after acquiring an additional 880,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,859,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNX. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Shares of KNX opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

