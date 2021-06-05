Tobam Cuts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tobam lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,730 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $382.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,857 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.11, for a total transaction of $1,392,801.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock worth $16,533,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.35.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

