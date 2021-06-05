Tobam Cuts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,665.77.

CMG stock opened at $1,326.34 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $964.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,427.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,755 shares of company stock worth $15,207,834. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

