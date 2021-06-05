Tobam Has $2.14 Million Stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Tobam boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,264 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.11% of Eldorado Gold worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

NYSE EGO opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.