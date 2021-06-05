Tobam Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Tobam increased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.10% of Canada Goose worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 4.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOS. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.