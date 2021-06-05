Tobam Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,788 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.23% of Pretium Resources worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,157 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 90.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 529,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 250,738 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 106,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVG shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

