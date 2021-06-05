Tobam Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tobam increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 38,034 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 165,435 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 225,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 118,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

