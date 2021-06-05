Tobam Purchases 4,646 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Tobam grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2,244.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

BURL opened at $304.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.38. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

