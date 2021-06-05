Tobam Raises Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,279 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.14% of Alamos Gold worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

NYSE:AGI opened at $8.95 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

