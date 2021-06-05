Tobam Raises Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Tobam raised its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 245.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,801 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.06% of CAE worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,964,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,307,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of CAE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NYSE:CAE opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.15. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.81, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.83.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

