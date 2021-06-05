Tobam Raises Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 176.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.08% of Robert Half International worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 1,093.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 17,216 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.