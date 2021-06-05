Tobam Sells 1,450 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Tobam lowered its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after buying an additional 1,944,355 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after buying an additional 626,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 109.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after buying an additional 2,274,655 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,854,000 after buying an additional 103,271 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after buying an additional 431,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,163 shares of company stock worth $10,495,808. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.14. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.