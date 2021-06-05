Tobam Sells 1,793,638 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Tobam reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,793,638 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLY. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

