Tobam Sells 27,915 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,915 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -80.95 and a beta of 1.53. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

