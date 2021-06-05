Tobam Sells 53,571 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Tobam lowered its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,571 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.08% of Gildan Activewear worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $223,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIL. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

