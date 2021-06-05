Tobam Sells 57,749 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tobam reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,749 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $96.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

