TokenClub Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.71 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. One TokenClub coin can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenClub has a market cap of $23.78 million and $1.71 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenClub Profile

TCT is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 854,902,279 coins. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

TokenClub Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

