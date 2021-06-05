TokenPay 1-Day Volume Reaches $244,850.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $244,850.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,991.90 or 0.99964627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00042034 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00082455 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001042 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009244 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.