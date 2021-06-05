Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.54

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and traded as high as $21.37. Toshiba shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 17,875 shares traded.

TOSYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toshiba in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

