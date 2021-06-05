Tower Price Hits $0.0250 on Major Exchanges (TOWER)

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Tower coin can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tower has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $186,926.00 worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tower has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00075974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.01005847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,559.29 or 0.09849992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00052977 BTC.

About Tower

Tower is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower Coin Trading

