TravelNote Hits Market Cap of $11,597.40 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $11,597.40 and $1,866.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00067331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00299620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00245542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.08 or 0.01152399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,946.23 or 1.00040232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

