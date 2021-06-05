Treat DAO Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $834.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00066349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00294422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00244294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.01118975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,108.83 or 1.00112162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.