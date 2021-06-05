Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $30,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $39,449.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $169,076.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

TRIL stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $838.50 million, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.