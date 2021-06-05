Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Trinity Industries worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after acquiring an additional 163,145 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after purchasing an additional 497,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 43,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,422,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 711,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE TRN opened at $28.43 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.31.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 227.03%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $25,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,692.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $546,786. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.