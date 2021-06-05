Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.18. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 472,067 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trio-Tech International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

