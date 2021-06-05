TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUE shares. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,496.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,799.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares in the company, valued at $685,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,914 shares of company stock worth $573,681. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 399,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRUE opened at $5.65 on Friday. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $558.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.19.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

