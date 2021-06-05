TrueDeck (TDP) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $278,796.23 and $18,919.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

