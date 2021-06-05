TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Reaches $0.0039

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $147,448.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00075903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.09 or 0.01011254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.95 or 0.09902120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00054009 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

