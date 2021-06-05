TrumpCoin Hits Market Cap of $539,231.96 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0816 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $539,231.96 and $1,091.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00070989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00049712 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.10 or 0.00271437 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00039955 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.