Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 255.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,127 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $21,168,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,722,000 after buying an additional 657,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 187,466 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 4,203.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 134,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 316,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 131,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Trustmark news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

