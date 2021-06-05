TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $368,646.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.71 million and $368,646.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 102,906,997,775 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

