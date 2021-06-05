Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Trimmed by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,734 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $309.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.12 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.64.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $1,339,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,823 shares of company stock worth $48,904,707 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

