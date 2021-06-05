Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

TYL opened at $403.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 0.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

