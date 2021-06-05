U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,893,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000,894 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.19% of U.S. Bancorp worth $160,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,564,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

