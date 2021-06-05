UCA Coin Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. UCA Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $12,068.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UCA Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UCA Coin has traded 91.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00066925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.65 or 0.00296533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00243155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.79 or 0.01148109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,279.58 or 0.99938256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UCA Coin Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,308,196,476 coins and its circulating supply is 2,030,467,851 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

