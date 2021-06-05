UGAS (UGAS) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, UGAS has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $593,432.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00077450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.74 or 0.01024025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,674.97 or 0.10123321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00053012 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

