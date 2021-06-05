Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.41.

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $92.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $4,240,222 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,923,000 after buying an additional 174,709 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,554,000 after buying an additional 186,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,903,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,721,000 after buying an additional 28,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,574,000 after buying an additional 99,514 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

