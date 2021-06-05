Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Cap Reaches $4.28 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $987,907.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.